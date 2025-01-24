HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'I Focused On Studying Charles Sobhraj'

By SUBHASH K JHA
January 24, 2025 14:22 IST

'The opportunity to live as the Serpent excited me.'

IMAGE: Sidhant Gupta as Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant.

Sidhant Gupta seems to be shaping into a quite a bio-picker.

In Vikramaditya Motwane's well-reviewed Web series Jubilee, Sidhant played a Dev Anand doppelganger.

Right after that, he played Jawaharlal Nehru in Nikkhil Advani's Freedom At Midnight.

Now it is the vile but charming Charles Sobhraj in Motewane's next series, the excellent prison drama, Black Warrant.

"I must strive to ensure the newness is reflected in every character that finds me," Sidhant tells Subhash K Jha.

 

You have changed your phone number. Congratulations on a new beginning?

Thank you. I had to change my phone number to preserve some peace.

This new beginning feels right.

I must strive to ensure the newness is reflected in every character that finds me.

IMAGE: Sidhant Gupta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Was it tough playing Charles Sobhraj, especially with that peculiar accent?

The accent was hard and the psychology was complex. In chasing the mystery, I became one myself, and that felt charming in a way.

After Nehru, Sobhraj is quite a leap. How did you land the role? Did you watch other actors who have portrayed him?

They are two entirely different skies -- one contributed to society, while the other took away from it.

I focused solely on studying Charles Sobhraj.

Vikramaditya Motwane called me and offered me the role.

The opportunity to live on his set again as the Serpent excited me.

IMAGE: Sidhant Gupta in Jubilee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

Are you satisfied with the progress you've made so far? What can we see you in next?

I'm satisfied when I go to bed but wake up feeling, 'It's not enough.'

It keeps me going.

As of now, I'm reading stuff that is coming my way.

