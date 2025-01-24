Neha Gives Us Desi Vibes

Samantha is grateful... Malavika in Mexico... Akshay in Sky Force mode...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia gives us desi vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

'Gratitude and Delight. I've been practicing this little ritual for the past two years, and it's what's got me through some of my toughest moments. It's simple but powerful: Taking a moment to appreciate where I've been, where I am, and what lies ahead. I know it sounds squishy but it really isn't and there's enough data to prove that it helps.

'If writing comes naturally to you, jot down three things you're grateful for today -- they don't have to be big, just honest. But if writing feels hard or forced, that's okay too.

'Try saying it in your head or sharing it with someone you trust. Sometimes, just sitting with a quiet "thank you" in your heart is also enough.

'This small practice might feel subtle and simple at first, but it has the power to change the way you see everything. Give it a try -- it's been a game-changer for me.

'PS: Lemme know how it goes for you! What are you grateful for today?' asks Samantha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

'Oh Mexico, you were all that I imagined and so much more,' writes Malavika Mohanan after her trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal's 'Phoney days'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Talking about his film Sky Force, Akshay Kumar says, 'I've been a part of over 150 films, but there's something uniquely powerful about the words 'based on a true story'. And to top it off, stepping into the uniform of an Air Force officer has been nothing short of incredible.

'Sky Force is an untold story of honor, courage and patriotism that deserves to be shared.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Meanwhile, Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna asks, 'Not the butcher or the baker but definitely the candlestick maker :) The perks of owning a candle company ? I can ask the folks @thefarawaytreeindia to make a bespoke giant head that lights up like it's full of ideas.

'Over two decades of being a candle wali and it's still a joy to sample scents and come up with new designs. What are the little things that light up your life?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Who's Shahid Kapoor staring at?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur remembers her late father Major Bhupinder Singh on his death anniversary: 'Today marks 31 years since Papa left us serving the nation on the line of duty unto his last breath. The young girl in me hasn't quite ever been able to process his brutal loss.

'The grown up daughter, however beams with pride, having witnessed the immortalisation of a dream we had as a family after a 3 decade long wait on his birth anniversary last year. We inaugurated a Shaheed Smaarak, named after him, honouring 12 other brave hearts alongside who lost their lives in the line of duty hailing from the same area as Mohanpura village, Papa's birthplace.

'May this memorial stand tall as a reminder and an inspiration for generations to come about the possibilities of life for a young boy who farmed by the day and walked for miles to attend school in the night, graduated from Jodhpur university on scholarship while being the hockey team captain, passed out of the IMA and went on to being a shining example of a true soldier.

'Remembering and celebrating my brave, handsome, one in a billion father today, for all that he stood for -- in life and in martyrdom. Satnaam wahe guru.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher takes a dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff bares his body.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

What's Sophie Choudry doing in Bahrain?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi shares a throwback pic from her New Zealand trip.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com