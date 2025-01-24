Twinkle-Akshay's Date Night

A day before Sky Force released in theatres across India, a special screening was held for film folk in Mumbai.

Like our review says, Sky Force is a one-man show for Akshay Kumar, and his wife Twinkle Khanna duly comes to support him.

Veer Pahariya makes his debut with Sky Force, and plays the late Squadron Leader Tubby Devayya.

Rasha Thadani, who made her debut with Azaad, makes sure to support the Sky Force team.

Nysa Devgan.

Sanya Malhotra.

Sharad Kelkar.

Vedang Raina.

Arjun Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor.

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapur.

Sajid Khan.

Abhishek Banerjee.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com