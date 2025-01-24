HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Twinkle-Akshay's Date Night

Twinkle-Akshay's Date Night

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2025 14:44 IST

x

A day before Sky Force released in theatres across India, a special screening was held for film folk in Mumbai.

Like our review says, Sky Force is a one-man show for Akshay Kumar, and his wife Twinkle Khanna duly comes to support him.

 

Veer Pahariya makes his debut with Sky Force, and plays the late Squadron Leader Tubby Devayya.

 

Rasha Thadani, who made her debut with Azaad, makes sure to support the Sky Force team.

 

Nysa Devgan.

 

Sanya Malhotra.

 

Sharad Kelkar.

 

Vedang Raina.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Boney Kapoor.

 

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapur.

 

Sajid Khan.

 

Abhishek Banerjee.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sky Force Review
Sky Force Review
Junaid Khan On Aamir, Khushi And More...
Junaid Khan On Aamir, Khushi And More...
'1 Step At A Time Is Healthier Than 100'
'1 Step At A Time Is Healthier Than 100'
Saloni Thakkar Sings Namo Namah Shivaya
Saloni Thakkar Sings Namo Namah Shivaya
Ananya Gets 'Just A Little Closer'
Ananya Gets 'Just A Little Closer'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Watch Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

webstory image 3

7 High-Fibre Foods To Supercharge Your Diet

VIDEOS

Floating Shri Ram stone draws thousands of devotees' attraction2:21

Floating Shri Ram stone draws thousands of devotees'...

Watch: Farooq Abdullah delivers a devotional lecture in Katra4:20

Watch: Farooq Abdullah delivers a devotional lecture in...

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit0:53

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD