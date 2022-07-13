What's left Shriya CONFUSED in Spain?

Bollywood stars are constantly on the go!

And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira Bedi and her children, Tara and Vir, visit the Milan Cathedral while holidaying in Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar wonders which fruit juice to choose at the Mercado de La Boqueria market in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

For the curious, she picked the 'strawberry+ coconut +dragonfruit juice'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

Sonu Sood takes his family -- wife Sonali and sons Ishant and Ayaan -- to Bangkok.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The sky is the limit for Kartik Aaryan, in this throwback picture from his Europe trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is shooting in the UK, informs us, 'Starting shoot for a new film from tomorrow. (!!!!) Seen here buying snacks and chatar patar for set.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan takes in Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Sussanne Khan holidays in Las Vegas with boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani enjoys a romantic getaway with husband Rohit Reddy in Goa; yes, little Aaravv is with them as well.