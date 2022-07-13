What's left Shriya CONFUSED in Spain?

Bollywood stars are constantly on the go!
And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.
Mandira Bedi and her children, Tara and Vir, visit the Milan Cathedral while holidaying in Italy.
Shriya Pilgaonkar wonders which fruit juice to choose at the Mercado de La Boqueria market in Spain.
For the curious, she picked the 'strawberry+ coconut +dragonfruit juice'.
Sonu Sood takes his family -- wife Sonali and sons Ishant and Ayaan -- to Bangkok.
The sky is the limit for Kartik Aaryan, in this throwback picture from his Europe trip.
Sobhita Dhulipala, who is shooting in the UK, informs us, 'Starting shoot for a new film from tomorrow. (!!!!) Seen here buying snacks and chatar patar for set.'
Meezaan takes in Amsterdam.
Sussanne Khan holidays in Las Vegas with boyfriend Arslan Goni.
Anita Hassanandani enjoys a romantic getaway with husband Rohit Reddy in Goa; yes, little Aaravv is with them as well.