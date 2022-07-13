News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's left Shriya CONFUSED in Spain?

What's left Shriya CONFUSED in Spain?

By Rediff Movies
July 13, 2022 11:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood stars are constantly on the go!

And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira Bedi and her children, Tara and Vir, visit the Milan Cathedral while holidaying in Italy.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar wonders which fruit juice to choose at the Mercado de La Boqueria market in Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

For the curious, she picked the 'strawberry+ coconut +dragonfruit juice'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

Sonu Sood takes his family -- wife Sonali and sons Ishant and Ayaan -- to Bangkok.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The sky is the limit for Kartik Aaryan, in this throwback picture from his Europe trip.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is shooting in the UK, informs us, 'Starting shoot for a new film from tomorrow. (!!!!) Seen here buying snacks and chatar patar for set.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan takes in Amsterdam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Sussanne Khan holidays in Las Vegas with boyfriend Arslan Goni.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani enjoys a romantic getaway with husband Rohit Reddy in Goa; yes, little Aaravv is with them as well. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Priyanka, Nick Get ROMANTIC
Priyanka, Nick Get ROMANTIC
'Ranbir comes on set like a student'
'Ranbir comes on set like a student'
'I am forgetting that I am an actor'
'I am forgetting that I am an actor'
Emergency imposed in Sri Lanka after Rajapaksa flees
Emergency imposed in Sri Lanka after Rajapaksa flees
Ananya, Deepika, Kareena LOVE This Hairstyle
Ananya, Deepika, Kareena LOVE This Hairstyle
Dom's Take: Run Gota Run
Dom's Take: Run Gota Run
Over 7 mn users download Tata's super app in 7 weeks
Over 7 mn users download Tata's super app in 7 weeks

More like this

How Much Kajol Will Be PAID For OTT Debut

How Much Kajol Will Be PAID For OTT Debut

What's on Malaika's Plate?

What's on Malaika's Plate?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances