Guess Allu Arjun's fee for Pushpa 2?

While his fee for Pushpa: The Rise was around Rs 45 crore (Rs 45 million), Allu Arjun has hiked his fee to nearly double that amount for the sequel.

Not only Arjun, Pushpa Director Sukumar is also said to have hiked his price considerably.

A source from Hyderabad confirms to Subhash K Jha, "Arjun's fee for the Pushpa sequel is around Rs 85 crores (Rs 850 million), which is a new record in the Telugu film industry."

A source close to the Allu family adds, "Arjun's equation with the box office has changed after Pushpa. Though Pushpa: The Rise was not such a grand hit in Andhra and Telangana, its pan-India success places him above Prabhas in the all-India market."