Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Tripti Up To in Croatia?

What's Tripti Up To in Croatia?

By Rediff Movies
June 17, 2022 10:19 IST
Emraan is in Paris... Samir is in Maldives... Priyanka wishes Dr Chopra from LA...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Gorgeous Tripti Dimri shares a picture from Croatia, where she is shooting Anand Tiwari's romantic comedy Rola with Vicky Kaushal.
Pictures from a romantic song, choreographed by Farah Khan, got leaked recently, and we can't wait to see this new jodi on screen.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi explores Paris with son Ayaan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Samir Soni is holidaying with wife Neelam and daughter Ahana in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samir Soni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's Priyanka Chopra's mum Dr Madhu Chopra's birthday, and PeeCee treats everyone to three generations of beautiful ladies, including daughter Malti Marie.
'Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while.
'Love you to the moon and back Nani,' Priyanka writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh is feeling peachy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When Akshara Haasan wishes us a good day ahead...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshara Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta gets f-l-e-x-i-b-l-e.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane wants 'to be strong yet flexible.'
Flexibility is catching, folks! :) Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And it's family yoga time for Neha Dhupia and her brood.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
