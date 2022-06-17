What's Tripti Up To in Croatia?

Emraan is in Paris... Samir is in Maldives... Priyanka wishes Dr Chopra from LA...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Gorgeous Tripti Dimri shares a picture from Croatia, where she is shooting Anand Tiwari's romantic comedy Rola with Vicky Kaushal.
Pictures from a romantic song, choreographed by Farah Khan, got leaked recently, and we can't wait to see this new jodi on screen.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram
IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi explores Paris with son Ayaan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram
IMAGE: Samir Soni is holidaying with wife Neelam and daughter Ahana in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samir Soni/Instagram
IMAGE: It's Priyanka Chopra's mum Dr Madhu Chopra's birthday, and PeeCee treats everyone to three generations of beautiful ladies, including daughter Malti Marie.
'Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while.
'Love you to the moon and back Nani,' Priyanka writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh is feeling peachy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: When Akshara Haasan wishes us a good day ahead...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshara Haasan/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Gupta gets f-l-e-x-i-b-l-e.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane wants 'to be strong yet flexible.'
Flexibility is catching, folks! :) Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram
IMAGE: And it's family yoga time for Neha Dhupia and her brood.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram