What's Tripti Up To in Croatia?

IMAGE: It's Priyanka Chopra's mum Dr Madhu Chopra's birthday, and PeeCee treats everyone to three generations of beautiful ladies, including daughter Malti Marie.

'Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while.

'Love you to the moon and back Nani,' Priyanka writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram