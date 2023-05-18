Guess What's Making Raashii So Happy?

Katrina's dher saar pyaar... Neha gets a new look... Abhay shoots for an ad...
'थोड़ा आम हो जाये?' asks Raashii Khanna as she takes in the bite.
Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu looks stunning in black.
'A little dance, dher saara pyaar.... Happiest birthday my love.' says Katrina Kaif as she shares a rare dancing picture with Vicky Kaushal.
Vicky turned 35 on May 16 and wife Katrina gets romantic.
Like Neha Sharma's new hair colour?
Arjun Rampal goes on a jungle safari in South Africa with partner Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik.
What's Urmila Matondkar doing in Kensington, London?
'Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty ...all at once,' says Shehnaaz Gill as she moves from Coral Island to Phi Phi Island, Phuket.
Krystle D'souza holidays in Mauritius.
Divyanka Tripathi shares a pic with husband Vivek Dahiya from Dubai and writes, 'Pictures are the soul of times spent together that you can revisit and relive forever.'
Abhay Deol shoots for an ad and says, 'When there's a pink feather boa on set, how can you not!?' We agree with you Abhay!
'Goood morning. Covid got me the last 10 days. Took me down, but, happy to be back, building my immunity again. Slow & steady, no medication, just natural remedies. Let's go...', says Dino Morea.