Rashmeet Channels Her Inner Khiladi

Punjabi singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, known for chartbusters like Nadiyon Paar (Roohi), Thumkeshwari (Bhediya), is gearing up for some adventure in the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show,Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
As she takes her repertoire to the next level with her participation in a 'one-of-a-kind' show, Rashmeet tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "I am looking forward to building a connection with all co-contestants. I am sure there will be a lot to learn from them."
On her excitement for the show
I am very excited to be a part of this one-of-a-kind show. At the same time, I am keeping all my nerves in control.
It is going to be a new country. We will explore the culture in South Africa, and we will get to be in the jungles. Jungle mein maaza aane wale hain...
On her phobias
I am scared of water!
On her favorite contestant from previous seasons
I really liked Shantanu's (Maheshwari) performance. He was very flexible. He was focused and very quick with his stunts and decisions.
I liked Arjun Bijalani as well. He was very entertaining.
The winners of the initial seasons have done commendable jobs.
They all are very inspiring and I am looking forward to building a connection with all co-contestants. I am sure there will be a lot to learn from them.
And in a unique twist to this season, hope we all will win. (Laughs)
On the show's host Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty is a master blaster.
He has been serving as a host for quite some time. He is a part of the industry and has great experience.
I am looking forward to meeting him and learning from him.
It is going to be a lot of fun.
On her action plan for the show
You will see me singing in the show, which is not my hidden talent at all.
Apart from that, I will be talking to animals in the jungle.
You will have to watch the show to find out more.
I just want to keep entertaining the people.