Rashmeet Channels Her Inner Khiladi

'I will be talking to animals in the jungle.'

IMAGE: Rashmeet Kaur will be seen in the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmeet Kaur/Instagram

Punjabi singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, known for chartbusters like Nadiyon Paar (Roohi), Thumkeshwari (Bhediya), is gearing up for some adventure in the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show,Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As she takes her repertoire to the next level with her participation in a 'one-of-a-kind' show, Rashmeet tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "I am looking forward to building a connection with all co-contestants. I am sure there will be a lot to learn from them."

On her excitement for the show

I am very excited to be a part of this one-of-a-kind show. At the same time, I am keeping all my nerves in control.

It is going to be a new country. We will explore the culture in South Africa, and we will get to be in the jungles. Jungle mein maaza aane wale hain...

On her phobias

I am scared of water!

IMAGE: Rashmeet is scared of water.

On her favorite contestant from previous seasons

I really liked Shantanu's (Maheshwari) performance. He was very flexible. He was focused and very quick with his stunts and decisions.

I liked Arjun Bijalani as well. He was very entertaining.

The winners of the initial seasons have done commendable jobs.

They all are very inspiring and I am looking forward to building a connection with all co-contestants. I am sure there will be a lot to learn from them.

And in a unique twist to this season, hope we all will win. (Laughs)

On the show's host Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is a master blaster.

He has been serving as a host for quite some time. He is a part of the industry and has great experience.

I am looking forward to meeting him and learning from him.

It is going to be a lot of fun.

IMAGE: Rashmeet will showcase her singing talent on KKK 13.

On her action plan for the show

You will see me singing in the show, which is not my hidden talent at all.

Apart from that, I will be talking to animals in the jungle.

You will have to watch the show to find out more.

I just want to keep entertaining the people.