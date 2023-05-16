Shehnaaz Gill Gets Hot In Phuket

Huma's new friends in Goa... Diana journeys to Jaipur... Radhika goes scuba diving...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill turns hot in Coral Island, Phuket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi chills in Goa with her new friends, 'Hanging with my new best friends... they are really nice... plus I get to kiss some frogs'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is 'Looking at the poolside' in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty's short and sweet Jaipur trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa shares pix from a sugarcane field in Maharashtra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte ready to go scuba diving at Komodo island in Indonesia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy holidays in Capri, Italy, with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin takes in a view of Tbilisi, Georgia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker is 'Fuelled by solar power' in Goa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahhat Khanna is shooting in Goa.