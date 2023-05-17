John, Jacqueline's Date With Zhandu, Rasgulla

Mahesh Babu resets... Sanya's fangirl moment... Disha wows us as usual...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez /Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez is happy to have John Abraham on board for Yolo for Animals an initiative to help stray animals with sterilisation and adoption. She has also fallen in love with the 'cutest Zhandu and Rasgulla'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu says 'Pause and reset!' at a wellness centre in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff flexes his biceps.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

'When Sanya met Sania, Totally fangirling. All thanks to Mr #Kathal,' Sanya Malhotra says after meeting tennis legend Sania Mirza when promoting her film Kathal which will begin streaming on Netflix from May 19.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

So Hawt! Disha Patani relaxes by the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar doesn't share her ice cream.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Meet Bijlee, Fatima Sana Shaikh's partner in crime. 'From waking me up in the mornings to hiking up the mountains. Travelling with her is always the best. Best girl!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta shares a throwback pic from, 'Last year somewhere in a North Bengal tea garden.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

'Who is this girl and why is she obsessed with me?' asks Pranutan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia posts this pic from the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Kyoto, Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

'Colors are the smiles of nature' says Shamita Shetty.