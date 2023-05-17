John, Jacqueline's Date With Zhandu, Rasgulla

Mahesh Babu resets... Sanya's fangirl moment... Disha wows us as usual...
Jacqueline Fernandez is happy to have John Abraham on board for Yolo for Animals an initiative to help stray animals with sterilisation and adoption. She has also fallen in love with the 'cutest Zhandu and Rasgulla'.
Mahesh Babu says 'Pause and reset!' at a wellness centre in Spain.
Tiger Shroff flexes his biceps.
'When Sanya met Sania, Totally fangirling. All thanks to Mr #Kathal,' Sanya Malhotra says after meeting tennis legend Sania Mirza when promoting her film Kathal which will begin streaming on Netflix from May 19.
Shriya Saran goes traditional.
So Hawt! Disha Patani relaxes by the pool.
Shriya Pilgaonkar doesn't share her ice cream.
Meet Bijlee, Fatima Sana Shaikh's partner in crime. 'From waking me up in the mornings to hiking up the mountains. Travelling with her is always the best. Best girl!!'
Sayani Gupta shares a throwback pic from, 'Last year somewhere in a North Bengal tea garden.'
'Who is this girl and why is she obsessed with me?' asks Pranutan.
Shirley Setia posts this pic from the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Kyoto, Japan.
'Colors are the smiles of nature' says Shamita Shetty.