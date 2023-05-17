The FABULOUS Life of Nushrratt!

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will next be seen in Akelli and Chhorri 2, celebrates her 38th birthday on May 17.

As the gorgeous actress turns a year older, we take a look at her FABULOUS life through her Instagram feed!

When you're having a good hair day, a selfie is mandatory!

Nushrratt heads to Kashmir to beat the summer heat.

Our birthday girl is happiest when she's close to nature and working out!

Enjoying a beautiful sunset while exploring Kagan in Uzbekistan.

Goofing around with Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty to promote Selfiee.

Nushrratt looks gorgeous in white as she shows off her Filmfare trophy for Most Memorable Performance in Chhorii.

If you're having a sick day, chocolate cake will do the trick, notes Ms Bharuccha!

Snuggle time with her bestie Noah!

Weekends are all about spending time with family and indulging in tradition.

A quick photoshoot session on the sets of Janhit Mein Jari in Chanderi because who doesn't love posing.