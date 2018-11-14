Deepika weds Ranveer: All the details

November 14, 2018 12:45 IST

Haven't been invited to the biggest wedding of the year?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are enjoying a fairy-tale wedding in Lake Como.

The wedding is very private; only family and friends have been invited. No photographs have been circulated so far.

IMAGE: The CastaDiva Resort and Spa.

The couple are staying at the CastaDiva Resort and Spa, a 40-minute drive to the wedding venue, the Villa del Balbianello.

The couple exchanged rings on Tuesday, November 13, with Ranveer going down on his knees to ask Deepika for her hand. He also gave a romantic speech which left everyone emotional.

Ranveer's stylist Nitisha Gaurav, who is present at the wedding, couldn't contain herself, as she tweeted, 'No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do'.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur performed at the ceremony and posted a picture on Instagram. She deleted it later.

Shubha Mudgal was among the performers.

IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aloa/Wikimedia Commons

A traditional ceremony, the Phool Muddi was held where the bride's father Prakash Padukone -- the badminton legenda -- welcomed Ranveer into the family.

The beautiful couple complemented each other perfectly as Dippi picked a white dress to Ranveer's black Western wear.

The engagement was reportedly followed by a sit-down dinner.

The sangeet and mehndi ceremonies were also held on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The wedding invitation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deep-Veer will have two wedding ceremonies according to Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin -- the community the Padukones hail from -- and Sindhi -- Ranveer Singh Bhavnani is a Sindhi -- traditions.

There will be two receptions -- the first in Bengaluru, Deepika's home town, on November 21 and the second in Mumbai on November 28.

Guests have been requested to donate to the Live Love Laugh Foundation which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.