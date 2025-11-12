Govinda Hospitalised After Fainting At Home

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda has been admitted to the CritiCare hospital in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, after he fainted at home around midnight, his legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal said.

The 61-year-old actor is undergoing tests at the hospital, Bindal added.

"He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him to CritiCare hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests," Bindal told PTI.

'My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious. I pray for his speedy recovery,' Bindal posted on Instagram.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff