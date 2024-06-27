IMAGE: David Dhawan with son, Varun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

David Dhawan is the happiest grandfather in the world.

"My two sons, their children and my wife are all together," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"We have our meals together. It's like living a dream. I couldn't ask for more. God has been very kind."

The director is also back where he belongs: Shooting a new comedy.

And it stars his son Varun once again.

"This is my third film with my son," he says.

"You can call it my gift to his new fatherhood. It will be in the David Dhawan space. Why should I do something different when I am doing fine? Why open the bonnet in the middle of the road when the car is running smoothly? At the same time, I have to adapt with the times. The loud comedy of Haseena Maan Jaayegi will not work today."

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

Interestingly, Haseena Maan Jaayegi turned 25 on its leading lady Karisma Kapoor's birthday on June 25.

"Govinda, Sanju (Dutt), Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Kaderbhai (Khan), Paresh Rawal, Anupam, Satish Kaushik... it was so much fun. We were a team. We laughed, ate, pranked... the shooting was a picnic.

"It isn't the same any more. I can't do with Varun what I did with Govinda. Varun is not similar to Govinda at all. Govinda was a legend in his own right, with a style no one can copy. What Govinda and I did together in films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1, can't be repeated with any other hero."

IMAGE: Sreeleela. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

David's new comedy will introduce Telugu dancer-actress Sreeleela to Hindi cinema.

"Jee haan, Sreeleela is there. So is Mrunal Thakur. Sreeleela will make her Hindi debut and will do more than just dance. Varun will have to work hard to keep with her."