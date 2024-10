Movie star Govinda was discharged from the Criticare hospital in Juhu, north west Mumbai, on Friday, October 4, 2024, four days after he was injured in the leg in a self-inflicted gunshot wound from his revolver.

Govinda was greeted by a sea of fans and media personnel outside the hospital.

Wife Sunita and daughter Tina stood alongside Govinda as he was wheeled out of the hospital.

