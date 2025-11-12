Watch: Govinda Discharged; Explains Why He Was Hospitalised

IMAGE: Govinda exits frim hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

Govinda has been discharged from the CritiCare Asia multispeciality hospital in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, where he was admitted earlier on Wednesday morning.

"I did a lot of hard work. I suffered fatigue. I used to do Yog Pranayama, but to build personality, I did heavy exercise. I have taken the medicines," he said.

This is the second time that the 61-year-old actor has been hospitalised in a year. Last October, Govinda was rushed to hospital after he sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver.

Watch: Govinda explains why he was hospitalised

Earlier this year, Govinda revealed that he was all set to return to the screen with a new concept-based show titled Lane Den-It's All About Business.

Govinda will be seen exploring the world of entrepreneurship and trade in a refreshing new avatar.

'The title is Lane Den, and it will be all about business. I cannot reveal many details, but it is true that I am going to discuss business in such a way that people's perception towards the business will change after the show,' Govinda had revealed then.

He is likely to approach movie stars as his guests on the show.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff