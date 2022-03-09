News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Super Duper Fun Bollywood Quiz!

Super Duper Fun Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 09, 2022 12:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Drop everything you are doing to play our weekly fun, filmi quiz.

You know the drill, simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Salaam-E-Ishq
B. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
C. Chamku
  B. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
 
A. Shaadi Ke Side Effects
B. Rock On!
C. Luck by Chance
  A. Shaadi Ke Side Effects
 
A. Raabta
B. Heropanti
C. Dilwale
  A. Raabta
 
A. Trapped
B. Dhobi Ghat
C. Aiyaary
  C. Aiyaary
 
A. Gabbar is Back
B. Bharat
C. Zero
  B. Bharat
 
A. Gambler
B. Jaan Se Pyaara
C. Khuddar
  C. Khuddar
 
A. Hameshaa
B. Yeh Dillagi
C. Taaqat
  B. Yeh Dillagi
 
A. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
B. Phool
C. Dil Tera Aashiq
  A. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
 
A. Bombay Talkies
B. Student of the Year
C. Ugly
  C. Ugly
 
A. Dil Vil Pyar Vyar
B. Jhankaar Beats
C. Filhaal...
  B. Jhankaar Beats
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
