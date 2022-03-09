News
Memories Made In Heaven

Memories Made In Heaven

By Rediff Movies
March 09, 2022 14:54 IST
It's been three years since we watched and loved the Web series Made In Heaven.

Helmed by Directors Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava, it featured Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

As the makers get ready with the second season of the show, Sobhita shares some memories and writes, 'Sharing some BTS from Made in Heaven Season 1 cus it's been 3 years since release! March 8, 2019. So hyped about the INSANE season 2 we cooked up. Dropping in a few months. So hold the f**k on. Also love you.'

Please click on the images for a look at what was brewing on Made In Heaven.

 

IMAGE: Sobhita plays an air-hostess-turned-wedding planner in Made In Heaven. Arjun Mathur doubles up as her business partner.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sobhita started her showbiz career in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav, but Made In Heaven put her on the radar of audiences and film-makers.
She recently starred with Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam film Kurup.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Made In Heaven was, as Sobhita puts it, 'a risk that paid off'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It was a risk for Arjun too, as he played a gay character. Like he says, 'It was intimidating to kiss another man'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Intimidating or not, Arjun picked up an Emmy nomination for his act.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tucking into jalebis during the break!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Made In Heaven Season 2 will be one of Kalki's first projects after motherhood.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Made in Heaven also saw lovely performances from Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Taking a sight-seeing break.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Here's waiting for the release date of the second season!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

 

 
