What will Hollywood eat at the Golden Globes?

January 03, 2019 15:34 IST

Here's what the A-list attendees will be eating at the awards show.

The 76th Golden Globes awards are set to be staged on Sunday, January 6, and the preparations are well underway.

The menu has been decided, and it looks mouth-watering!

Here's a sneak peek at the show's special three-course dinner.

It starts with sweet potato soup with wild micro chives, leeks and organic yam. The menu may be exotic, but it's all going to be very healthy. Photographs:Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The vegetarian entree is squash stuffed with honeynut and crispy chickpeas, quinoa, golden raisins and sunflower sprouts.

The entre will be Chilean sea bass with black rice, asparagus and roasted carrots.

Chefs prepare the lobsters for the big night.

Dessert will be a pistachio cream cheese ivory made with flourless chocolate and cream cheese, with a pistachio centre. It's the first ever gluten-free dessert at the Globes.

What's an awards show without champagne? Moet & Chandon will be the official champagne at the Globes for the 28th year in a row.

Brazilian actress Camilla Belle has crafted the Moet Belle cocktail, which will be served at the awards show.

There will be plenty of water to go around as well.

Matthew Morgan is the executive chef for the Globes, and the menu has been created by him.

Lead photograph courtesy: A screenshot from the movie The Hundred-Foot Journey.