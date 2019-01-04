Priyanka gets romantic in Hollywood!

January 04, 2019 11:36 IST

Looking at her first Hollywood release of 2019.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Team Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to get you all romantic in her Valentine's Day release, Isn't It Romantic.

While she holidays in Switzerland with husband Nick Jonas, PeeCee's team has posted the first look of the film on Instagram and the star's looking stylish as usual.

Priyanka plays Isabella in Todd Strauss-Schulson's fantasy comedy, co-starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine.

The story revolves around a woman whose life changes after she gets hit on the head and she wakes up in a world where everything plays out like a romantic comedy movie.

Want to know more about the film?

Watch it when it releases on February 13.