Rishab Shetty Returns With Kantara Chapter 1

The trailer for Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 released on the first day of Navratri.

It opens with a child's character who tries to understand the mystery behind the disappearance of his father.

In the trailer, a village is shown being tormented by a ruthless king, Kulashekara, when they are blessed with an angel of God to protect humankind.

Rishab enters as the lead protagonist, fighting enemies as he fearlessly takes a stand for the villagers.

Amid a fierce clash with Kulashekara, the trailer also offers a glimpse into the blooming romance between Rishab and Rukmini.

The trailer concludes with a violent battle, set against the mystical struggle between nature and the supernatural.

'Some stories aren't just told, they are experienced. Proud to unveil the Hindi Trailer of #KantaraChapter1, a film where folklore, faith & fury collide,' the makers posted.

One of the most-anticipated releases of the year, Kantara Chapter 1 takes the audiences back to the roots of the story as shown in the first film.

The makers have also curated an extensive war sequence with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people.

The sequence was filmed in a town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45 to 50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and English.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff