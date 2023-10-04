News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Gayatri Joshi-Vikas Oberoi In Car Accident In Italy

Gayatri Joshi-Vikas Oberoi In Car Accident In Italy

Source: ANI
October 04, 2023 12:47 IST
IMAGE: Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberoi and their son Vihaan at the screening of PK. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
 

Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and her billionaire real estate tycoon husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident in Sardinia, Italy.

Gayatri and Vivek are doing fine, according to his office.

The accident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia.

Gayatri and Vikas were in their Lamborghini when it collided with a Ferrari and a camper van.

This resulted in the vehicles overturning on a rural road in Sardinia, and a pile-up of several automobiles.

As per media reports, the Ferrari caught fire, killing the passengers, Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67. They were originally from Switzerland.

