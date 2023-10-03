COMING UP On OTT In October

So much entertainment coming up on OTT this October!

Joginder Tuteja gives us a quick guide.

Khufiya

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: October 5

Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya arrives first, and it stars his favourite actor, Tabu.

A spy thriller, more in the style of Alia Bhatt's Raazi than Akshay Kumar's Baby, this one promises some good entertainment.

Ali Fazal is the suspect and Wamiqa Gabbi has a key role once again after Jubilee.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 6

In its second season, the medical drama captures Mumbai during its terrifying 2005 floods.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, its brilliant ensemble cast of Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande returns with new entries like Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Riddhi Dogra.

OMG 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: October 8

When OMG 2 released in theatres, it was heavily censored and yet, went on to do a business of Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion).

Interestingly, Pankaj Tripathi had been quite disappointed with the Censor Board's A certificate, as he felt the film -- revolving around sex education -- was intended for a particular age group, which would then miss out. He felt the film's message would not reach the desired audience.

Now, the Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam starrer will be available for everyone to watch on OTT this month.

Also, as per the makers, this will be an uncensored version, and also features an extended cut.

Sultan of Delhi

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: October 13

Milan Luthria directs his first Web series, Sultan of Delhi.

The director of the Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai series and The Dirty Picture, had last made Tadap in 2021.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Vinay Pathak, Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka, Anjumm Shharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada star in this crime drama set in the 1960s.

Bigg Boss 17

Where to watch: Colors TV

Release Date: October 15

Salman Khan returns to host the 17th edition of Bigg Boss, and there's a lot of speculation about the celebrity guest list.

Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya has already been confirmed, and she has reportedly started shopping for the show.

Who else will join her?

Kaala Paani

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: October 18

A mysterious illness plagues the Andaman and Nicobar islands, resulting in a fight for survival and a race to find a cure. Sounds familiar perhaps?

Mona Singh leads the cast and interestingly, Director Ashutosh Gowariker takes up acting again.