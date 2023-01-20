OTT: Spies. Sex Education. Soldiers.

Sukanya Verma lists everything you can look forward to on OTT this week.

Gurthunda Seethakalam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu

A remake of the Kannada drama Love Cocktail, Gurthunda Seethakalam recounts a regular guy's search for true love whilst navigating romance, marriage and heartbreak.

Jung-E

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

An Artificial Intelligence lab scientist develops a combat command warrior cloned after her super soldier mom as the only hope to end a civil war in a dystopian future after uninhabitable climatic conditions force humans to take shelter in space.

Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

90s pulpy B-movie is revisited and recreated through the nostalgic lens of four film-makers in Vasan Bala's free-flowing six-part docuseries.

Mission Majnu

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra plays a spy assigned the task of uncovering a hush-hush nuclear weapons programe inside Pakistan in this 1970s espionage drama.

Chhatriwali

Where to watch? Hindi

Language: ZEE5

Rakul Preet promoting sex education causes a big stir in her super prude, small town circles in Chhatriwali.

Dhamaka

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Ravi Teja's big blockbuster about lookalikes becoming a woman's common object of affection drops in the world of streaming.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Japanese horror manga specialist Junji Ito's eerie, grisly stories come to life in 12 curious, creepy animated episodes.

Vengeance

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

When a girl he hooked up with dies, a New York journalist and podcaster makes a trip to West Texas and investigates what happened in B J Novak's dark comic thriller.

Kaapa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The violent world of Thiruvananthapuram gangsters further implodes after a woman's name appears on Kerala;s Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act watchlist in Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest drama.

Fauda Season 4

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hebrew (with subtitles)

Following the success of its first three seasons, the Israeli series returns for a fourth edition set against the backdrop of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Legend of Vox Machina Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

One of the best shows to debut in 2022, adult animation continues to come-of-age in its sequel where the motley bunch of heroes take on new challenges and embark on crazier adventures like only Vox Machina can.

ATM

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu, Tamil (with subtitles)

Four street thugs in Hyderabad hatch a plan to become slumdog millionaires by crooked means in the eight-part web series streaming exclusively on ZEE5.

That 90s Show

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Taking place a decade-and-a-half after the events of That 70s Show, the sitcom sequel returns to Kitty and Red Forman's basement unravelling the lives of a brand new set of teenagers in 1995.