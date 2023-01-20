OTT: Spies. Sex Education. Soldiers.

Sukanya Verma lists everything you can look forward to on OTT this week.
Gurthunda Seethakalam
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu
A remake of the Kannada drama Love Cocktail, Gurthunda Seethakalam recounts a regular guy's search for true love whilst navigating romance, marriage and heartbreak.
Jung-E
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
An Artificial Intelligence lab scientist develops a combat command warrior cloned after her super soldier mom as the only hope to end a civil war in a dystopian future after uninhabitable climatic conditions force humans to take shelter in space.
Cinema Marte Dum Tak
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
90s pulpy B-movie is revisited and recreated through the nostalgic lens of four film-makers in Vasan Bala's free-flowing six-part docuseries.
Mission Majnu
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Sidharth Malhotra plays a spy assigned the task of uncovering a hush-hush nuclear weapons programe inside Pakistan in this 1970s espionage drama.
Chhatriwali
Where to watch? Hindi
Language: ZEE5
Rakul Preet promoting sex education causes a big stir in her super prude, small town circles in Chhatriwali.
Dhamaka
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Ravi Teja's big blockbuster about lookalikes becoming a woman's common object of affection drops in the world of streaming.
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
Japanese horror manga specialist Junji Ito's eerie, grisly stories come to life in 12 curious, creepy animated episodes.
Vengeance
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
When a girl he hooked up with dies, a New York journalist and podcaster makes a trip to West Texas and investigates what happened in B J Novak's dark comic thriller.
Kaapa
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
The violent world of Thiruvananthapuram gangsters further implodes after a woman's name appears on Kerala;s Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act watchlist in Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest drama.
Fauda Season 4
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hebrew (with subtitles)
Following the success of its first three seasons, the Israeli series returns for a fourth edition set against the backdrop of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Legend of Vox Machina Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
One of the best shows to debut in 2022, adult animation continues to come-of-age in its sequel where the motley bunch of heroes take on new challenges and embark on crazier adventures like only Vox Machina can.
ATM
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Telugu, Tamil (with subtitles)
Four street thugs in Hyderabad hatch a plan to become slumdog millionaires by crooked means in the eight-part web series streaming exclusively on ZEE5.
That 90s Show
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Taking place a decade-and-a-half after the events of That 70s Show, the sitcom sequel returns to Kitty and Red Forman's basement unravelling the lives of a brand new set of teenagers in 1995.