16 Timeless Lessons From The Ramayana

1.

Integrity: Cultivate righteousness based on the qualities Rama displayed. Do what is right even if it is inconvenient.

2.

Fortitude: Recognize that life has ups and downs bearing misfortunes with courage and forbearance.

3.

Recognize Good Advice: Corrupt counsel or company can have terrible consequences. This is evidenced by the evil influence of Manthara on Kaikeyi and the wrong guidance of Surpanakha and Ravana's ministers.

The Ramayana highlights the value of good advice and the importance of recognising it.

Vali suffered because he ignored Tara whereas Rama benefited from Lakshmana's advice not to succumb to anger or despondency.

4.

Inner Strength: True character manifests itself in times of adversity.

Rama was reduced to a pauper moments from inheriting one of the greatest kingdoms on earth. Yet he gave up everything without complaint to honour his father's promise.

5.

Selflessness: Detachment from material pleasures 'aparigraha' is the path to peace and happiness.

Bharata was handed the kingdom, but refused to accept it because his principles were stronger than his desire for material gain.

6.

Equality: View everyone equally. Rama had the quality of 'sousheelyam' and never differentiated between people based on their social status.

Despite his royal birth Guha a tribal and Hanuman a forest dweller were his dearest friends.

7.

Ahimsa: Live by ahimsa and do the least harm possible. Only exercise the option of violence after exhausting all attempts at non-violence.

Rama tried to achieve a peaceful resolution with Ravana until the end and resorted to war only when left with no alternative. However, it is essential to note that ahimsa differs from pacifism.

Violence is deemed just when there is no other choice as it restores dharma in a moral battle or dharmayudha.

8.

Personal Responsibility: We hold our destiny firmly in our hands based on the choices we make.

Karma is the law of causality and consequences naturally follow our actions depending on whether we do good or evil.

As Mandodari rightly said in her eulogy Ravana perished because of his own sinful actions.

9.

Keep Good Company: There is excellent value in good associations. Rama gained wisdom from the erudite company of the rishis and his friendship with Vibhishana and the vanaras was mutually beneficial.

10.

Avoid Egotism: Wealth and power can have a corrupting influence if we are not careful.

Sugriva almost fell into the trap, but luckily heeded the good advice he was given. Ravana on the other hand was destroyed by his egotism.

11.

Dharma Is Contextual: Dharma is complex and righteous action depends on the situation.

For example, Rama killed Vali when he was fighting someone else which is typically considered unrighteous. But in the circumstances it was the only possible action to restore Dharma because Vali was sinful and could not be killed in direct combat.

Sometimes depending on the context one dharma must be sacrificed to uphold another for the greater good.

When Rama abandoned Sita he placed his duty as a king above that as a husband.

12.

Focus on the Imperishable: When we die we carry only dharma and the effect of our deeds (karma) with us.

All material objects are left behind, yet we foolishly attach more importance to temporary things that are irrelevant in the long run.

13.

Leadership Matters: Virtuous leaders are crucial in building dharmic civilisations like Rama's Ayodhya and Vibhishana's Lanka.

14.

Win the Inner Battle: Our greatest enemies lie within us. These are Kama -- selfish desires; krodha -- anger; moha -- attachment; lobha -- greed; madha -- pride and matsarya -- envy.

Life is a constant battle against these dark forces. The conflict between Rama and Ravana dharma and adharma can be viewed metaphorically in this light as we each have aspects of Rama and Ravana within.

15.

The World Is a Family: The Ramayana teaches unity. Many creatures share the same planet so we must learn to respect all life forms never taking more from the earth than we put back.

The theme of environmental conservation runs strongly throughout the Ramayana.

Additionally while uniting the people from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean in civilisational nationhood the epic also includes the whole world with its message of coexistence.

'Live in complete harmony with nature. Experience the grace of God in the splendour of the universe. Be blessed by God's reassuring love.

'The sweet dawn will sweeten your soul, the dazzling midday sun will set your heart aflutter and the serene music of your soul will guide you towards peace and prosperity.

'And when the day's task is over you will sleep in the lap of Mother Nature.

'All the deities will be favourable to you.' -- Yajur Veda 34.37

16.

Truth Prevails: Truth and dharma eventually triumph even if adharma appears to win temporarily. In the words of the Mundaka Upanishad Satyameva Jayate: Truth is always victorious.