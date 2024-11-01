How To Prevent Skin Damage This Diwali

It can be tempting to skip washing your face when you return home late at night after a fun party, but this is a skincare no-no, cautions Dr Trupti D Agarwal, consultant-dermatology at the Sir H N Reliance Hospital, Mumbai.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Diwali celebrations mean time spent with loved ones and days filled with delicious meals and scrumptious snacks and desserts.

While you dress your best, style your hair and apply makeup as you prepare to attend all those lovely parties, the smoke from the firecrackers and resulting air contamination during the Diwali festivities can take a toll on your complexion.

Here are some tips to help you take care of your skin and protect it from damage:

Avoid new skin treatments

While it's enticing to try different skincare options, keeping things straightforward immediately before, during and after the festival is best.

Don't try new treatments or makeup just before the celebrations start. Adhere to tried-and-tested routines instead. This will help you avoid rashes, redness and breakouts.

Use minimal makeup

Regularly using too many cosmetics can hurt your pores and cause breakouts.

Select lighter cosmetics that permit your skin to breathe naturally.

Sunscreen is vital

Incorporating sunscreen into your everyday skincare schedule is important.

Skipping it can lead to untimely maturing of the skin, fine lines, wrinkles, age spots and, at times, skin cancer.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Use it each morning, and again during the day if needed, to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Cleanse before sleeping

It can be tempting to skip washing your face when you return home late at night after a fun party but this is a skincare no-no.

Going to bed with your makeup on can clog pores and lead to breakouts and a lacklustre complexion.

However tired you are, cleanse your face well before bed and remove all cosmetics; this will allow your skin to breathe and mend overnight.

Don't disregard your night care

Neglecting your night-time skincare routine can damage your skin.

Use a night cream or serum before you go to bed.

Get sufficient sleep; you will look beautiful and fresh in the morning.

After all, as you celebrate this beautiful festival, your skin deserves to be celebrated too.

Happy Diwali!