News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » How To Prevent Skin Damage This Diwali

How To Prevent Skin Damage This Diwali

By Dr TRUPTI D AGARWAL
November 01, 2024 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It can be tempting to skip washing your face when you return home late at night after a fun party, but this is a skincare no-no, cautions Dr Trupti D Agarwal, consultant-dermatology at the Sir H N Reliance Hospital, Mumbai.

  • Have health-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

How to get a glowing skin this Diwali

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Diwali celebrations mean time spent with loved ones and days filled with delicious meals and scrumptious snacks and desserts.

While you dress your best, style your hair and apply makeup as you prepare to attend all those lovely parties, the smoke from the firecrackers and resulting air contamination during the Diwali festivities can take a toll on your complexion.

Here are some tips to help you take care of your skin and protect it from damage:

Avoid new skin treatments

While it's enticing to try different skincare options, keeping things straightforward immediately before, during and after the festival is best.

Don't try new treatments or makeup just before the celebrations start. Adhere to tried-and-tested routines instead. This will help you avoid rashes, redness and breakouts.

Use minimal makeup

Regularly using too many cosmetics can hurt your pores and cause breakouts.

Select lighter cosmetics that permit your skin to breathe naturally.

Sunscreen is vital

Incorporating sunscreen into your everyday skincare schedule is important.

Skipping it can lead to untimely maturing of the skin, fine lines, wrinkles, age spots and, at times, skin cancer.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Use it each morning, and again during the day if needed, to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Cleanse before sleeping

It can be tempting to skip washing your face when you return home late at night after a fun party but this is a skincare no-no.

Going to bed with your makeup on can clog pores and lead to breakouts and a lacklustre complexion.

However tired you are, cleanse your face well before bed and remove all cosmetics; this will allow your skin to breathe and mend overnight.

Don't disregard your night care

Neglecting your night-time skincare routine can damage your skin.

Use a night cream or serum before you go to bed.

Get sufficient sleep; you will look beautiful and fresh in the morning.

After all, as you celebrate this beautiful festival, your skin deserves to be celebrated too.

Happy Diwali!

  • Have health-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Dr TRUPTI D AGARWAL
COMMENT
Print this article
How To Look Like A Pataka: Krystle's Tips for Diwali
How To Look Like A Pataka: Krystle's Tips for Diwali
Diwali Style: Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!
Diwali Style: Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!
Kali Puja Has Kolkata's Heart
Kali Puja Has Kolkata's Heart
Pooran leads LSG retentions for IPL, pens massive deal
Pooran leads LSG retentions for IPL, pens massive deal
Gill, Rashid stay put for Gujarat Titans
Gill, Rashid stay put for Gujarat Titans
'Growth Of Cheese Market In India Is Exponential'
'Growth Of Cheese Market In India Is Exponential'
SRH splurge on high-profile retainees for IPL 2025
SRH splurge on high-profile retainees for IPL 2025
More like this
5 Easy Exercises To Stay Fit This Diwali
5 Easy Exercises To Stay Fit This Diwali
The Tradition-wali Diwali
The Tradition-wali Diwali

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances