Nushrratt, Rashmika... Are Diwali-Ready

Bollywood actresses are celebrating Diwali with gorgeous fashion moments.
Nushrratt Bharuccha asks, 'Feeling the festival like I am?'
This is Janhvi Kapoor's 'favourite time of the year.'
Raashii Khanna decorates her home.
Samantha wishes her fans from Rajasthan, 'Being in a place that lifts you up mentally, enriches you personally, and surrounds you with love and respect can feel like a celebration every day. On this Deepavali, I want to express gratitude for all that I have and wish everyone a year filled with brightness, love, and joy.'
Rakul Singh is a 'patakha kudi'.
Like Sonal Chauhan's rangoli?
This is how Mouni Roy waits for husband Suraj Nambiar for Diwali! She writes, 'शुभ दीपावली Waiting for @nambiar13 like...'
Rashmika Mandanna does a Diwali photo-shoot. Guess who clicked the pictures? Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand! Hmmm....
Saiee M Manjrekar is Diwali-ready.
Like Mallika Sherawat's Diwali swag?
Karisma Kapoor bursts crackers.
Rhea Chakraborty reminds us: 'Don't forget to eat those ladoos! Happy Diwali.'
'It is saree season,' says Poojaa Gor.
'Some gajra gupshup, some wardrobe malfunctions, some surprisingly comfortable heels, some ideas about sari-sharing apps and many many photos later... I think my most used line this festive season might be 'please send me hi-res photos.' Happy Diwali everyone! May you have higher resolutions than me this coming year!' wishes Rasika Dugal.
Nia Sharma dresses in white for Diwali.
Lisa Ray gives us 'Diwali Vibes 2024'.
