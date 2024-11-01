Nushrratt, Rashmika... Are Diwali-Ready

Bollywood actresses are celebrating Diwali with gorgeous fashion moments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha asks, 'Feeling the festival like I am?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

This is Janhvi Kapoor's 'favourite time of the year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna decorates her home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha wishes her fans from Rajasthan, 'Being in a place that lifts you up mentally, enriches you personally, and surrounds you with love and respect can feel like a celebration every day. On this Deepavali, I want to express gratitude for all that I have and wish everyone a year filled with brightness, love, and joy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh is a 'patakha kudi'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Like Sonal Chauhan's rangoli?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

This is how Mouni Roy waits for husband Suraj Nambiar for Diwali! She writes, 'शुभ दीपावली Waiting for @nambiar13 like...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna does a Diwali photo-shoot. Guess who clicked the pictures? Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand! Hmmm....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee M Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee M Manjrekar is Diwali-ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Like Mallika Sherawat's Diwali swag?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor bursts crackers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty reminds us: 'Don't forget to eat those ladoos! Happy Diwali.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poojaa Gor/Instagram

'It is saree season,' says Poojaa Gor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

'Some gajra gupshup, some wardrobe malfunctions, some surprisingly comfortable heels, some ideas about sari-sharing apps and many many photos later... I think my most used line this festive season might be 'please send me hi-res photos.' Happy Diwali everyone! May you have higher resolutions than me this coming year!' wishes Rasika Dugal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma dresses in white for Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray gives us 'Diwali Vibes 2024'.

