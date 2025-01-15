HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tamannaah, Bhumi Absolutely Love...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 15, 2025 15:15 IST

Cross motifs are dominating the jewellery scene. How so? From stacked necklaces to earrings, this symbol -- which gives both '90s nostalgia and Goth feels -- is popular once again.

Whether you prefer a classic look or a modern twist, there's a cross piece that's apt for you.

Kanika G Kapoor

IMAGE: Kanika G Kapoor glows in her metallic dress and a rhinestone cross pendant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

 

Rakul Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Singh is channelling serious '80s boss vibes in her sharp striped suit. And that cross necklace? Total show stealer! Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar upscales her plaid dress with a black bead stacked gothic cross, biker gloves and statement bracelet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor stuns in her green satin corset dress and emerald bling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Drenched in Dolce & Gabanna ice, Shalini Passi lives up to her fashionista image. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

 

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tammannah plays with the colour wheel theory, placing complementary colours together, like her dull gold neckpiece and purple sequinned dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Kubbra Sait

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait makes a statement with her cross-pearl earrings laced with gold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubbra Sait/Instagram

 

Shriya Saran

IMAGE: Shriya Saran adds a touch of spiced ice to her monochrome attire with her shimmery neck ornament. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
