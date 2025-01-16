A Dose Of Sharvari

Shilpa's farm life... Kajol's dirty joke... Karishma glams up...
Sharvari lets her eyes do the talking.
Pooja Hegde shares a picture from her 'memory box.'
Shilpa Shetty gives us a glimpse of her farm life.
Karishma Tanna is a 'sari girl forever'.
Amruta Khanvilkar enjoys a night out in Goa.
Kajol shares picture with Director Renuka Shahane from the sets of their film, Tribhanga, which completes four years on January 15.
Kajol writes, 'Can't remember what the joke was but I'm sure it was dirty.'
Rasika Dugal, who turns 40 on January 17, takes a quick nap during a night shoot.
'Sunshine, book, coffee! The calm before I spilled my coffee all over me. Thank god for my shawl which saved the costume!' notes Plabita Borathakur from the sets.
Diljit Dosanjh's new film Punjab 95, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, will release on January 17, and he gives us a quick reminder.
Shweta Tiwari goes glam.
'Setting a goal each day..#gym #write #eathealthy #payattentiontolovedones #photodump,' Manisha Koirala tells us.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com