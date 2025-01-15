HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Amala Paul Is In The Mood to Celebrate

Amala Paul Is In The Mood to Celebrate

January 15, 2025 06:16 IST

Parineeti's Lohri with Raghav... Kalki's new Tamil film... Gul Panag is full of gratitude...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul celebrates Pongal with a happy wish: 'Happy Pongal everyone!! Wish you joy, prosperity, and sweet moments. Thank you for your continued love and support! Enjoy the celebrations!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'Saareyan nu Lohri di lakh-lakh vadhaiyaan!' wishes Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin's new Tamil film Nesippaya is out in theatres, and she hopes it will be a part of everyone's Pongal celebrations.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag is, 'Reflecting with gratitude on the start to the year. How has your start of year been? Did you make any resolutions? If yes, what were they? I've had a very fulfilling start to the year. So, so much to be grateful for for. Starting with the privilege of pursuing family fitness on New Year's Day. Followed by an incredible birthday.

Thank you once again for all your warm wishes. Had a an adventure outing. Grateful for the family time. And Pataal Lok that's out on the 17th. Lohri. Makkar Sankranti. The flowers. Warmth around me and in my heart. P.S. Managing to hit my goal of 30 min or less on social media a day.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol celebrates Lohri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor gives everyone an update from his new film Deva; 'TRAILER AGLE HAFTE.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy glitters, 'Minutes before going on stage.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray has a lot to say, 'We have an outbreak in our society of perfectionism -- and that's why menopause and the wisdom of ageing is here to cure that The battle feels like a battle and the struggle with society's beauty myths and labels is so exhausting at times I wonder if there's not a deeper wisdom in embracing this age that I'm missing -- letting myself get rounder and softer physically, sweeping all the supplements into the trash. Wearing only comfortable shoes. (Oh wait, I already do that!)

'Plucking those chin hairs at the table. Poking fun at the slavish trend following Gen Z. (As if I wasn't that girl once)

'I imagine the energy and time that would be freed if I stopped getting manicures and colouring my hair.

'I'd like to dedicate myself to writing full time, creating art, going on spiritual pilgrimages, nostalgia and eating whatever I please. I remember my mother and grandmother and how comfortable they seemed with a community of women their age- trading recipes and stories and never attempting to appear younger than they were.

'What the hell has happened?

'And as Zeenat Aman said: Who's the genius that decided Auntie is a derogatory term. I'm a proud auntie.

'Women -- of all ages but particularly the elders -- are the glue and wisdom keepers of this world.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

