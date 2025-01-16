Urmila-Manoj Reunite At Satya Screening

Twenty seven years after it first released in theatres and became a cult classic, Ram Gopal Varma's Satya returns to the big screen.

The film will re-release in theatres on January 17, and its team reunited for a special screening in Mumbai.

Satya was an important film in Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar's careers, as it put them firmly on the map.

Urmila's first film with Ram Gopal Varma was 1995's Rangeela, where she played a glamorous role. Satya saw her at the other end of the spectrum, in a totally deglam look, but yet another impactful role.

The duo went on to collaborate in as many as 11 films including Daud, Kaun, Bhoot and Mast.

Satya became a hit, and Bajpayee's career took off.

He tells us in an interview, "After Satya, there were thousands of offers. Those days, people would pay in cash. There would be suitcases of cash coming to my house because there was a tradition of giving the signing amount first and then narrating the script."

Surprisingly, J D Chakravarthy, who played the titular role in Satya, did not find success in Bollywood. Perhaps it was a result of his taciturn personality.

The other gent is, of course, Ram Gopal Varma.

Satya was written by Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Shukla.

Ram Gopal Varma and Vishal Bhardwaj, above, who composed the music for the film along with Sandeep Chowta.

Makrand Deshpande played Advocate Chandrakant Mule in the film.

1998 was an important year in Aditya Srivastava's career. After playing a cop in Satya, he went on to play another much more memorable one in the CID series, which premiered in the same month.

The team that made one of the finest underworld films in Indian cinema.

