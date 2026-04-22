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Home  » Movies » Expecting Deepika Padukone Resumes Work

Expecting Deepika Padukone Resumes Work

Source: ANI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 11:57 IST

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'Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful... truly grateful!'

Deepika Padukone on set

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone with Director Punit Malhotra. Photograph: Punit Malhotra/Instagram

Key Points

  • Deepika Padukone has resumed work commitments following the announcement of her second pregnancy.
  • Filmmaker Punit Malhotra shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Deepika from a shoot, praising her professionalism.
  • Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy on April 19, featuring their daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test kit.
 

Deepika Padukone appears to have resumed work commitments shortly after announcing her second pregnancy as filmmaker Punit Malhotra shared a new behind-the-scenes picture from a shoot featuring the actor.

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh, who welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh in 2024, on April 19 announced that they are expecting their second child.

Director Punit Malhotra shared a picture with Deepika on Instagram from a shoot, offering fans the first glimpse of the actor following the pregnancy announcement.

Deepika is seen in a white outfit in the photograph, keeping her look simple, elegant and minimal.

Along with the picture, Malhotra also praised Deepika for her professionalism and warmth during the shoot. 'This shoot? 10/10. No notes! Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful... truly grateful! I owe you one'

Second Pregnancy Announcement

On Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer shared a sweet photograph in which their daughter Dua is holding a pregnancy test kit.

The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy after dating for six years. Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and later went on to star together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI

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