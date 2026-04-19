Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expanding their family; the couple announced they are expecting their second child.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with daughter Dua. Photograph: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Key Points Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy.

The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced they are expecting their second child, via a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

The couple welcomed their first child, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024 and are now expanding their family.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 at Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como, Italy.

Soon after the announcement, celebrities and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages and warm wishes.

<Waheguru kirpa banaai rakhe

Parineeti Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were among the first to respond, extending their love and best wishes.

Ananya Panday: Omggggg.. bigggggest love

Angad Bedi: Waheguru kirpa banaai rakhe.

Sophie Choudry: tons of love you guys

Kiara Advani, Armaan Malik, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Bhumi Pednekar were among several others who congratulated the star couple.

Deepika's Work Commitments

Lately Deepika has been rushing through excessive schedules to complete her work in time to take her second maternity leave.

According to sources Deepika has completed her work in Atlee's film Raaka, as also in King with Shah Rukh Khan.

She is now all set to don Mummy duties. We wish her all the best.

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With inputs from Subhash K Jha

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff