When Deepika Padukone Wore The Starry Night Sky...

By REDIFF STYLE
February 09, 2026 16:21 IST

Dubai lit up for the exclusive Cartier Gala but the moment Deepika Padukone arrived, the night officially became one to remember.

She walked in wearing a breathtaking black Gaurav Gupta creation, a custom look inspired by his famous Starfall silhouette. 

Deepika Padukone

The gown had sharp lines, sculpted details and lots of shimmer that made Deepika shine just as bright as her diamonds. 

 

Deepika Padukone

And of course, the diamonds did their job. She wore a bold Cartier necklace with a massive pendant that stole the spotlight.

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika added long black gloves, looking like the prettiest black swan ever.

 

Deepika Padukone

A sleek bun, smoky eyes and dewy glam sealed her unforgettable appearance.

REDIFF STYLE
