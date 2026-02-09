When Deepika Padukone Wore The Starry Night Sky...

Dubai lit up for the exclusive Cartier Gala but the moment Deepika Padukone arrived, the night officially became one to remember.

She walked in wearing a breathtaking black Gaurav Gupta creation, a custom look inspired by his famous Starfall silhouette.

The gown had sharp lines, sculpted details and lots of shimmer that made Deepika shine just as bright as her diamonds.

And of course, the diamonds did their job. She wore a bold Cartier necklace with a massive pendant that stole the spotlight.

Deepika added long black gloves, looking like the prettiest black swan ever.

A sleek bun, smoky eyes and dewy glam sealed her unforgettable appearance.