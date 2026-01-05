40 Things We Love About Deepika!

Happy birthday, Deepika!

Deepika Padukone turns 40 on January 5, and Namrata Thakker lists the 40 things we love about her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

1. We fell in love with Deepika the moment we saw her in Om Shanti Om. Her big, beautiful eyes stole our hearts in every scene.

2. And that smile!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

3. For proudly owning her height at 5 feet 7 inches, and commanding a towering presence.

4. For giving us memorable performances in so many films.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha.

5. A special shout out for Tamasha! That film is pure GOLD.

6. For being Veronica in Cocktail and redefining fashion.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Singham Again.

7. For looking smashing while doing onscreen action!

8. For shutting down the debate on whether models can act.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ka Raasleela Ram-Leela.

9. For that INSANE CHEMISTRY with Ranveer Singh in the movies...

10. And in real life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

11. For staying disciplined and hardworking like a true sportsperson.

12. For being a darling during interviews (and this is from a personal experience!).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

13. For being vulnerable and open about it.

14. For talking about depression on national television, at a time when no one else was.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

15. For talking openly about her heartbreak.

16. Even roasting her ex on Koffee With Karan!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

17. For always making sense, especially at roundtable interviews.

18. For being a style icon, and still being relatable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

19. For marrying the love of her life, Ranveer Singh...

20. And giving us major bridal fashion goals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

21. For rocking the smoky eye makeup.

22. Giving us iconic Twadda Kutta Tommy dance video with Ranveer during the lockdown.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

23. For matching up with Vin Diesel in her Hollywood outing.

24. For going on Oprah and not faking an accent.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Dum Maaro Dum.

25. For giving us envious airport looks.

26. For doing Dum Maaro Dum and not ruining it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Live, Love, Laugh Foundation/Instagram

27. For starting a mental health NGO, called the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation.

28. For working with her legendary father, Prakash Padukone, to support the betterment of Indian athletes through the organisation Olympic Gold Quest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

29. For becoming a jury member at the Cannes film festival...

30. And looking like an absolute diva while doing her job!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

31. For becoming the first Indian ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

32. For doing India proud when she presented an award at the Oscars 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

33. For looking so normal at home.

34. For always being graceful while dealing with trolls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

35. For being a loving wife and doting mother.

36. For not succumbing to industry pressures and working on her own terms.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

37. For being super successful in a male-dominated industry without being apologetic.

38. For being versatile professionally and personally.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

39. For being relevant for 20 years in the movies.

40. For simply being DEEPIKA!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff