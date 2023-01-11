News
'India is proud of you'

'India is proud of you'

Source: ANI
Last updated on: January 11, 2023 11:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy RRR Movie/Twitter

2023 started on a great note for India as S S Rajamouli's RRR registered a huge victory at the Golden Globes.

RRR's Naatu Naatu track won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Composed by M M Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the song is picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

After the win, NTR Jr praised Keeravaani: 'Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award.'

'I've danced to many songs throughout my career, but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie', he added

Rajamouli -- whose first cousin Keeravaani is -- tweets, 'SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:) I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release. #GoldenGlobes'

 

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Ram Charan in the song Naatu Naatu from RRR.

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, 'What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaanigaru !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you.'

Shah Rukh Khan: Sir, just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!!

A R Rahman, who won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire: Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team.

Mahesh Babu: Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn't have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999 , @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR... Many more to come!!

Nagarjuna: Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR on the way to the oscars now.

Ajay Devgn: Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli , and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song.

Vivek Oberoi: This is such an honour for Indian Cinema and our entire Nation. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR for bringing this golden glory home.

Ram Gopal Varma: An outstanding achievement for my Kshana kshanam music director ⁦ @mmkeeravaani ⁩ ..His RRR song won the golden globes for best song in competition with Rihanna, Lady gags etc ..Hey keeravani, WAY TO GO ..KEEP SOARING!

Alia Bhatt, who played a pivotal role in RRR, reacted to the big news with a string of red heart emojis.

