The RRR Team Arrives At The Golden Globes

The RRR team of SS Rajamouli and his lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr have arrived at the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
And they have much reason to celebrate.
The hugely popular song from the film Naatu Naatu is among the early wins of the big night, and India can't keep calm!
Social media has exploded with the good news.
Ram Charan, who cuts a suave look in his black outfit, said it felt 'surreal' for his film to bag two nominations at the Globes.
SS Rajamouli wears a black silk kurta and red dhoti pants with a matching shawl.
NTR Jr picks a tuxedo for the red carpet.
The RRR men and their wives.
Seen here are NTR Jr with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, Rajamouliand his wife Rama, MM Keeravani and his wife M M Srivalli, Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana.
Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, also attends to cheer his dad.
Moments before the big win!