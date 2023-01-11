News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The RRR Team Arrives At The Golden Globes

The RRR Team Arrives At The Golden Globes

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: January 11, 2023 08:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The RRR team of SS Rajamouli and his lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr have arrived at the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

And they have much reason to celebrate.

The hugely popular song from the film Naatu Naatu is among the early wins of the big night, and India can't keep calm!

Social media has exploded with the good news.

 

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ram Charan, who cuts a suave look in his black outfit, said it felt 'surreal' for his film to bag two nominations at the Globes.

 

Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

SS Rajamouli wears a black silk kurta and red dhoti pants with a matching shawl.

 

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

NTR Jr picks a tuxedo for the red carpet.

 

Photograph: SS Karthikeya/ Twitter

The RRR men and their wives.

Seen here are NTR Jr with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, Rajamouliand his wife Rama, MM Keeravani and his wife M M Srivalli, Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana

Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, also attends to cheer his dad.

 

Photograph: RRR Movie/ Twitter

Moments before the big win!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Golden Globes: Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song
Golden Globes: Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song
The Small Big Pictures Of Rajamouli & Co
The Small Big Pictures Of Rajamouli & Co
Aamir does the RRR Dance
Aamir does the RRR Dance
'India is proud of you'
'India is proud of you'
Malaysia Open: Prannoy trumps Sen in thriller
Malaysia Open: Prannoy trumps Sen in thriller
Active Covid cases up by 23 with 171 new infections
Active Covid cases up by 23 with 171 new infections
SEE: Javed's Amazing Confession!
SEE: Javed's Amazing Confession!

More like this

Why There's So Much Global Love For RRR

Why There's So Much Global Love For RRR

RRR And KGF: When Money Gives You Roots

RRR And KGF: When Money Gives You Roots

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances