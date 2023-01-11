The RRR Team Arrives At The Golden Globes

The RRR team of SS Rajamouli and his lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr have arrived at the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

And they have much reason to celebrate.

The hugely popular song from the film Naatu Naatu is among the early wins of the big night, and India can't keep calm!

Social media has exploded with the good news.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ram Charan, who cuts a suave look in his black outfit, said it felt 'surreal' for his film to bag two nominations at the Globes.

Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

SS Rajamouli wears a black silk kurta and red dhoti pants with a matching shawl.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

NTR Jr picks a tuxedo for the red carpet.

Photograph: SS Karthikeya/ Twitter

The RRR men and their wives.

Seen here are NTR Jr with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, Rajamouliand his wife Rama, MM Keeravani and his wife M M Srivalli, Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana.

Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, also attends to cheer his dad.

Photograph: RRR Movie/ Twitter

Moments before the big win!