'I am overwhelmed'

IMAGE: M M Keeravaani and his wife M M Srivalli. Photograph: RRR Movie/Twitter

History was created at the Golden Globes when Naatu Naatu from S S Rajamouli's RRR won the Globe for Best Original Song.

Composer M M Keeravaani, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team, was emotional on stage during his speech.

'Thank you very much, HFPA, for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife.

'It's been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words.'

Keeravaani went on to thank his cousin Rajamouli, the film's lead stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr as well as the song's lyricist, co-composers, programmers and scene animator.

'This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie S S Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song and without him, this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. N T Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all,' said Keeravani.

The composer was continuing with his acceptance speech when the music started playing as his time was up.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Naatu Naatu beat Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu has been watched more than 111 million times on YouTube. The Hindi version of the song Naacho Naacho has received more than 217 million views.