HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Dressed In Sunshine, Floating On Waves'

'Dressed In Sunshine, Floating On Waves'

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 22, 2025 12:01 IST

x

Sonakshi's mushy post for hubby Zaheer... Vaani's velvet night... Varun's words of wisdom...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

'Dressed in sunshine, floating on waves.'

That's how Ankita Lokhande describes her Mauritian holiday look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha shares a husband appreciation post: 'A day without laughter, is a day wasted! Safe to say I haven't wasted even one day since i met this guy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor shares a BTS picture from her film Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan with co-star Vikrant Massey and captions it, 'Frozen memories.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Sheikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Sheikh declares mountain air as the ultimate beauty filter while her skin feels 'chumma'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor has got her 'velvet night and champagne lights' look bang on in her stunning strapless gown with thigh-high slit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'No matter where, no matter how, no matter in what state, I will always find a way to workout,' says Rashmika Mandanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Posting an adorable picture with birthday girl Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor writes, 'Wishing you love, joy and all the happiness in the world. Love you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

We agree with Varun Dhawan's mantra: 'It's never too late to be what you might have been.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

When you're chilling in tropical paradise, taking a selfie is a must and Siddhant Chaturvedi gets it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza enjoys a boat ride with son Avyaan in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

Sanaya Irani brings some splash of colour to Instagram with her cute holiday picture from the Maldives.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Reason Why Rakul Is So Happy!
The Reason Why Rakul Is So Happy!
What's On Tara's Plate?
What's On Tara's Plate?
Spend Your Weekend With Chitrangda!
Spend Your Weekend With Chitrangda!
L2: Empuraan: The Aamir Khan Connection
L2: Empuraan: The Aamir Khan Connection
Amaal Mallik Cuts Ties With Family
Amaal Mallik Cuts Ties With Family

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sobhita-Chay's Marriage: 7 Cute Facts

webstory image 2

On Sheetala Saptami: 9 Shitala Devi Temples Of India

webstory image 3

Tandoori Magic: 10 Recipes For Tandoori Delicacies

VIDEOS

Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates International Trade Fair0:50

Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates International Trade Fair

Mandana looks stunning in white outfit0:48

Mandana looks stunning in white outfit

Yemen launches attack in Jerusalem, Israeli Army intercepts missile2:55

Yemen launches attack in Jerusalem, Israeli Army...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD