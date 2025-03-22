Sonakshi's mushy post for hubby Zaheer... Vaani's velvet night... Varun's words of wisdom...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

'Dressed in sunshine, floating on waves.'

That's how Ankita Lokhande describes her Mauritian holiday look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha shares a husband appreciation post: 'A day without laughter, is a day wasted! Safe to say I haven't wasted even one day since i met this guy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor shares a BTS picture from her film Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan with co-star Vikrant Massey and captions it, 'Frozen memories.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Sheikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Sheikh declares mountain air as the ultimate beauty filter while her skin feels 'chumma'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor has got her 'velvet night and champagne lights' look bang on in her stunning strapless gown with thigh-high slit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'No matter where, no matter how, no matter in what state, I will always find a way to workout,' says Rashmika Mandanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Posting an adorable picture with birthday girl Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor writes, 'Wishing you love, joy and all the happiness in the world. Love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

We agree with Varun Dhawan's mantra: 'It's never too late to be what you might have been.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

When you're chilling in tropical paradise, taking a selfie is a must and Siddhant Chaturvedi gets it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza enjoys a boat ride with son Avyaan in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

Sanaya Irani brings some splash of colour to Instagram with her cute holiday picture from the Maldives.