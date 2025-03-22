Sonakshi's mushy post for hubby Zaheer... Vaani's velvet night... Varun's words of wisdom...
'Dressed in sunshine, floating on waves.'
That's how Ankita Lokhande describes her Mauritian holiday look.
Sonakshi Sinha shares a husband appreciation post: 'A day without laughter, is a day wasted! Safe to say I haven't wasted even one day since i met this guy.'
Shanaya Kapoor shares a BTS picture from her film Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan with co-star Vikrant Massey and captions it, 'Frozen memories.'
Fatima Sana Sheikh declares mountain air as the ultimate beauty filter while her skin feels 'chumma'.
Vaani Kapoor has got her 'velvet night and champagne lights' look bang on in her stunning strapless gown with thigh-high slit.
'No matter where, no matter how, no matter in what state, I will always find a way to workout,' says Rashmika Mandanna.
Posting an adorable picture with birthday girl Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor writes, 'Wishing you love, joy and all the happiness in the world. Love you.'
We agree with Varun Dhawan's mantra: 'It's never too late to be what you might have been.'
When you're chilling in tropical paradise, taking a selfie is a must and Siddhant Chaturvedi gets it.
Dia Mirza enjoys a boat ride with son Avyaan in Udaipur.
Sanaya Irani brings some splash of colour to Instagram with her cute holiday picture from the Maldives.