What's On Tara's Plate?

What are the stars eating?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna enjoys some Kerala sadhya, as she is 'Day dreaming with a side of food coma!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria sets up a delicious table for the Parsi New Year.

'Saal Mubarak!!!! Nowruz Mubarak It is now more than ever that I think we could all do with good thoughts, good words and good deeds.. Here's me pottering about to create a spread for @bombaytimes today and to give you a little peak of our table for the new year!' she wishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur tempts us and writes, 'This post is dedicated to all that food that went inside my belly thanks ily.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar enjoys an elaborate Indian spread en route to Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty clears the confusing pronunciation of our favourite snack!

'And all this while I thought it was Khwaason.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra keeps up her diet even on holiday to the Maldives.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com