HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » What's On Tara's Plate?

What's On Tara's Plate?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 21, 2025 08:55 IST

x

What are the stars eating?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna enjoys some Kerala sadhya, as she is 'Day dreaming with a side of food coma!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria sets up a delicious table for the Parsi New Year.

'Saal Mubarak!!!! Nowruz Mubarak It is now more than ever that I think we could all do with good thoughts, good words and good deeds.. Here's me pottering about to create a spread for @bombaytimes today and to give you a little peak of our table for the new year!' she wishes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur tempts us and writes, 'This post is dedicated to all that food that went inside my belly thanks ily.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar enjoys an elaborate Indian spread en route to Australia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty clears the confusing pronunciation of our favourite snack!

'And all this while I thought it was Khwaason.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra keeps up her diet even on holiday to the Maldives.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'If Border Is Anyone's, It Is Sunny Uncle's'
'If Border Is Anyone's, It Is Sunny Uncle's'
Why Ayesha Jhulka Stepped Away From Films
Why Ayesha Jhulka Stepped Away From Films
'If Someone Wants To Harm You...'
'If Someone Wants To Harm You...'
'Love Marriage Was Taboo'
'Love Marriage Was Taboo'
Jayaji's Candid Confession About Modiji
Jayaji's Candid Confession About Modiji

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

webstory image 2

Ramzan Mubarak: 11 Recipes To Countdown to Eid

webstory image 3

A Phone From Newly-Launched Oppo F29 Series For You?

VIDEOS

Sonia, Jaya , Akhilesh attend IUML's Iftar party 5:27

Sonia, Jaya , Akhilesh attend IUML's Iftar party

Pakistan Embassy organises Iftar party in New Delhi6:14

Pakistan Embassy organises Iftar party in New Delhi

'I am a lion's cub', Eknath Shinde slams out at Shiv Sena (UBT)3:39

'I am a lion's cub', Eknath Shinde slams out at Shiv Sena...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD