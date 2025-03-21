What's On Tara's Plate?

What are the stars eating?
Raashii Khanna enjoys some Kerala sadhya, as she is 'Day dreaming with a side of food coma!'
Tara Sutaria sets up a delicious table for the Parsi New Year.
'Saal Mubarak!!!! Nowruz Mubarak It is now more than ever that I think we could all do with good thoughts, good words and good deeds.. Here's me pottering about to create a spread for @bombaytimes today and to give you a little peak of our table for the new year!' she wishes.
Avneet Kaur tempts us and writes, 'This post is dedicated to all that food that went inside my belly thanks ily.'
Neha Kakkar enjoys an elaborate Indian spread en route to Australia.
Diana Penty clears the confusing pronunciation of our favourite snack!
'And all this while I thought it was Khwaason.'
Tisca Chopra keeps up her diet even on holiday to the Maldives.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com