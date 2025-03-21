Amaal Mallik Cuts Ties With Family, Explains Why

'I will always love my family but for now, from afar.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amaal Malik/Instagram

Amaal Mallik, best known for composing tracks like Kar Gayi Chull and Jab Tak, left everyone surprised with his now-deleted Instagram post, where he opened up about his battle with clinical depression and his soured relationship with his family.

In his post, Amaal, who is composer Daboo Malik's elder son and Anu Malik's nephew, also blamed his parents for the growing distance between him and brother, the musician Armaan Malik.

'I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people,' he wrote.

'Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I've ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade.

'I made every dream on earth within an arm's reach for them, so that they can stand tall in front of the world and keep their head held high. I along with my brother's vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ's nephew or son to whoever we are today!

'The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart.

'Through the last many years they have left no opportunity to disturb my well being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I'm unshakable.

'Everything that we stand on today has come from one mind, mine and from the blessings of the Almighty. But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too but that's the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings.

'Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul.

'Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength.'

IMAGE: Amaal with brother Armaan Malik. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amaal Malik/Instagram

After deleting this post, Amaal released another statement, this time on his Instagram Story, writing, 'Thank you for the love and support. It truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family. Please don't sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability. It's a request.

'It's taken a lot for me to open up and it is a very tough time for me. I will always love my family but for now, from afar.

'Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us.'

Amaal made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan's Jai Ho.