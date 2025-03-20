Spend Your Weekend With Chitrangda!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

We just don't get to see enough of Chitrangda Singh!

The actor was last seen in 2023's OTT film, Gaslightand now returns to wow us in an OTT series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

So is everyone ready for Netflix's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda plays Nibedita Basak, leader of the Opposition in West Bengal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

The cast is led by wonderful actors from the Bengali film industry: Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Saswata Chatterjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Sourav Ganguly recently piqued our interests in the show by playing a cop role in its promo. Yes, Dada, we can't wait to watch either!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

The series is created and written by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. It is the first Hindi show to stream simultaneously in Bengali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter released to rave reviews in 2022 despite its violent content.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter streams from March 20.

