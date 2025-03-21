L2: Empuraan: The Aamir Khan Connection

'Aamir messaged me asking me, 'Is my sister good in the film?' I said, 'Sir, she is a lot better than good.'

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar report from the L2: Empuraan trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran at the L2: Empuraan trailer launch event.

"During an interview 20 years ago, I was asked if I'd ever directed a film, who would be the star cast. I instantly replied, Mohanlal and Manju Warrier. This was me having no intention of directing a movie back then," recalls Prithviraj Sukumaran ahead of the release of his new film, L2: Empuraan.

Prithviraj's dream came true when he got to direct both Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in his directorial debut, Lucifer. The 2019 Malayalam blockbuster returns with a sequel but this time, as a much bigger entity.

This second instalment in the planned Lucifer trilogy packs a Pan-India appeal as it releases across five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on March 27.

At the promotional event in Mumbai, Prithviraj said the sheer scale of Empuraan demanded a wide release.

"Malayalam is not essentially known for big-ticket popcorn entertainers. I am sure we will get there. This film is an attempt to gatecrash into the pan-India phenomenon," Prithviraj said, adding, "I just hope this film does at least this much that someone from Jharkhand may spot a small Malayalam film and watch it in a theatre in future."

SEE: Prithviraj on what contemporary Malayalam cinema lacks

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran at the L2: Empuraan trailer launch event.

Mohanlal, who reunites with Prithviraj after his 2022 sophomore directorial Bro Daddy, heaped praises on his direction skills and felt that making a film like L2: Empuraan is not easy.

"He is one of the greatest directors of India. He is going to be a force to look out for. This is just the tip of the iceberg (of his talent). He lives and breathes cinema. Otherwise, he is a naughty guy," Mohanlal said with a smile.

SEE: Mohanlal reflects on his 47 year-long journey in cinema

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Prithviraj at the L2: Empuraan trailer launch event.

Manju Warrier, who will reprise her role in the sequel, expressed her excitement on the project and lauded Prithviraj as director.

"For this film, my job was very easy because Prithviraj is one of the directors who has utmost clarity and conviction. The confidence he has and the way he communicates with the actors makes your job so easy. You just have to try to deliver what he is expecting from you," she said.

SEE: How Prithviraj shot for L2 Empuraan despite a major leg injury

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Anil Thadani, Nikhat Khan Hegde (in yellow), Shubhangi Latkar, Manju Warrier and others at the L2: Empuraan trailer launch event.

Besides Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Prithviraj, Empuraan also stars Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Sukant Gorl, Indrajith Sukumaran and Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde who will make her debut in South cinema.

Prithviraj revealed Nikhat was cast after he liked her casting tape but he did not know she was Aamir's sister.

"I said I like her when I saw her audition. My casting director said, oh yeah, she is wonderful. By the way, she is Aamir sir's sister. I called Aamir sir after that," the actor said.

"He just messaged me asking me, 'Is my sister good in the film?' I said, 'Sir, she is a lot better than good'."

Prithviraj then recalled how he shot the film for two years with the team of 700 people across six countries, including China, the US, and parts of India.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran at the L2: Empuraan trailer launch event.

The actor-director revealed the Oppenheimer connection with his film as he shot L2: Empuraan at the same location as Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film.

"We landed in Santa Fe in New Mexico right before Oppenheimer's release. That's where the Oppenheimer test took place," Prithviraj said.

"It is mine and Mohanlal sir's favourite shooting location."