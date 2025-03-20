The Reason Why Rakul Is So Happy!

On the International Day Of Happiness, Rakul Singh posted just why she's so happy!
She shares pictures from her wedding anniversary celebrations in the Maldives, and that's an occasion -- and location! -- to make just about everyone well, happy!
'Happiness is a choice, not a destination. Let's choose it together today and every day! Happy International Day of Happiness!' Rakul writes.
Rakul will be seen next in De De Pyaar De 2.
Here's wishing Rakul even more happiness!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com