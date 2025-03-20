The Reason Why Rakul Is So Happy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

On the International Day Of Happiness, Rakul Singh posted just why she's so happy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

She shares pictures from her wedding anniversary celebrations in the Maldives, and that's an occasion -- and location! -- to make just about everyone well, happy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Happiness is a choice, not a destination. Let's choose it together today and every day! Happy International Day of Happiness!' Rakul writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul will be seen next in De De Pyaar De 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Here's wishing Rakul even more happiness!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com