The Reason Why Rakul Is So Happy!

The Reason Why Rakul Is So Happy!

March 20, 2025 14:13 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

On the International Day Of Happiness, Rakul Singh posted just why she's so happy!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

She shares pictures from her wedding anniversary celebrations in the Maldives, and that's an occasion -- and location! -- to make just about everyone well, happy!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Happiness is a choice, not a destination. Let's choose it together today and every day! Happy International Day of Happiness!' Rakul writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul will be seen next in De De Pyaar De 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Here's wishing Rakul even more happiness!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

