Doesn't Taapsee Look Cool?

Salman enjoys a view... Pooja turns into a momo... Manju goes biking...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu puts on her cool shades.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan enjoys the view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde turns into a 'one freshly steamed momo' in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

'Auto rides makes this human happy,' says Shalini Pandey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar has a good time in Los Angeles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

The Sharma sisters -- Neha and Aisha -- take their puppy Joy for an outing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur enjoys the monsoon sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

Elli AvrRam enjoys a donut the right way in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier goes biking and writes, 'Falling. Mudding. And still learning... Thanks for the fun company! @bineeshchandra @ambro_46.'