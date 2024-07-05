Doesn't Taapsee Look Cool?

Salman enjoys a view... Pooja turns into a momo... Manju goes biking...
Taapsee Pannu puts on her cool shades.
Salman Khan enjoys the view.
Pooja Hegde turns into a 'one freshly steamed momo' in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
'Auto rides makes this human happy,' says Shalini Pandey.
Shriya Pilgaonkar has a good time in Los Angeles.
The Sharma sisters -- Neha and Aisha -- take their puppy Joy for an outing.
Plabita Borthakur enjoys the monsoon sky.
Elli AvrRam enjoys a donut the right way in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Manju Warrier goes biking and writes, 'Falling. Mudding. And still learning... Thanks for the fun company! @bineeshchandra @ambro_46.'