Want To Know Priyanka's Secret?

Disha gets a tattoo... Kajol's killer smile... Sobhita visits a temple...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra adds yet another feather on her cap, as she partners with Victoria's Secret for a special reason.

'I'm thrilled to partner with @victoriassecret as we continue our journey towards gender equality and amplifying voices within the VS20 communities with the Victoria's Secret Impact Fund.

'I'm honored to serve as an ambassador for this vital cause and spotlight the incredible organizations we're working with to invest in women and communities on a global scale,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

'Amused to see so much curiosity around my tattoo! discover what the joy is all about!' exclaims Disha Patani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol: 'Instructions on insulting someone :- Smile like this.. when u tell them "चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब मरो".'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi strikes a pose and we can't look away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala visits the Kapaleeshwarar temple in Chennai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan is in a holiday state of mind.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza gets a new car and it deserves a post: 'Driving toward a greener future with the Reverse Project by @volvocarsin. The journey from an urban dump yard to a lush green forest begins with a single tree - and #VolvoCarIndia has given us a head-start of 10,000 trees. You too can contribute to a greener planet with every kilometre you drive! Let's drive towards a sustainable future, together.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta shows off her best profile.