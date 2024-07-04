Want To Know Priyanka's Secret?

Disha gets a tattoo... Kajol's killer smile... Sobhita visits a temple...
Priyanka Chopra adds yet another feather on her cap, as she partners with Victoria's Secret for a special reason.
'I'm thrilled to partner with @victoriassecret as we continue our journey towards gender equality and amplifying voices within the VS20 communities with the Victoria's Secret Impact Fund.
'I'm honored to serve as an ambassador for this vital cause and spotlight the incredible organizations we're working with to invest in women and communities on a global scale,' she writes.
'Amused to see so much curiosity around my tattoo! discover what the joy is all about!' exclaims Disha Patani.
Kajol: 'Instructions on insulting someone :- Smile like this.. when u tell them "चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब मरो".'
Raai Laxmi strikes a pose and we can't look away.
Sobhita Dhulipala visits the Kapaleeshwarar temple in Chennai.
Soha Ali Khan is in a holiday state of mind.
Dia Mirza gets a new car and it deserves a post: 'Driving toward a greener future with the Reverse Project by @volvocarsin. The journey from an urban dump yard to a lush green forest begins with a single tree - and #VolvoCarIndia has given us a head-start of 10,000 trees. You too can contribute to a greener planet with every kilometre you drive! Let's drive towards a sustainable future, together.'
Sayani Gupta shows off her best profile.