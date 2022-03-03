Aishwarya Gets EVIL for Mani Ratnam

After Iruvar, Guru, Raavan, Director Mani Ratnam reunites with the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai for the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS-I, a historical fiction based Kalki Krishnamurthy's namesake novel.

Set in the ninth century, the film revolves around the early life of the Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman.

The cast also includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Ashwin Kakumanu.

R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman have supporting roles.

The film's music is composed by A R Rahman.

So what exactly do we have here? Let's take a look.

Please click on the images for a look at Mani Ratnam's magnum opus.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a double role -- the mother Mandakini Devi and daughter Nandini.

Nandini is the main antagonist of the story, as she was married to Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom, played by R Sarathkumar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan plays Kundavai Pirattiyar, daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola, played by Prakash Raj.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

IMAGE: Jayam Ravi is Arulmozhivarman or Ponniyin Selvan, later known as the great emperor Raja Raja Chola.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

IMAGE: Vikram is Aditya Karikalan, crown prince and commander of the northern troops in Sundara Chola's reign. He is Arulmozhivarman's older brother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

IMAGE: Karthi is Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of Vannar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

IMAGE: Ponniyin Selvan: I will release in two parts, and the first will hit theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram