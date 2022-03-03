News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aishwarya Gets EVIL for Mani Ratnam

Aishwarya Gets EVIL for Mani Ratnam

By Rediff Movies
March 03, 2022 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After Iruvar, Guru, Raavan, Director Mani Ratnam reunites with the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai for the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS-I, a historical fiction based Kalki Krishnamurthy's namesake novel.

Set in the ninth century, the film revolves around the early life of the Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman.

The cast also includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Ashwin Kakumanu.

R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman have supporting roles.

The film's music is composed by A R Rahman.

So what exactly do we have here? Let's take a look.

Please click on the images for a look at Mani Ratnam's magnum opus.

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a double role -- the mother Mandakini Devi and daughter Nandini.
Nandini is the main antagonist of the story, as she was married to Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom, played by R Sarathkumar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan plays Kundavai Pirattiyar, daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola, played by Prakash Raj.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jayam Ravi is Arulmozhivarman or Ponniyin Selvan, later known as the great emperor Raja Raja Chola.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vikram is Aditya Karikalan, crown prince and commander of the northern troops in Sundara Chola's reign. He is Arulmozhivarman's older brother.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karthi is Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of Vannar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ponniyin Selvan: I will release in two parts, and the first will hit theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
10 AMAZING Stories from Across The World
10 AMAZING Stories from Across The World
The Woman Who Wrote Gehraiyaan
The Woman Who Wrote Gehraiyaan
The AMAZING Life of Tiger Shroff
The AMAZING Life of Tiger Shroff
Pastor thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'
Pastor thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'
Sports bodies praised for sanctions against Russia
Sports bodies praised for sanctions against Russia
87% Indians agree that 'wife must obey husband': Study
87% Indians agree that 'wife must obey husband': Study
Benami properties found in raids on Sena corporator
Benami properties found in raids on Sena corporator

More like this

Coming This March: Akshay, Prabhas, RRR

Coming This March: Akshay, Prabhas, RRR

Lady Behind Alia's Mesmerising Dholida

Lady Behind Alia's Mesmerising Dholida

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances