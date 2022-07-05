Who's Making Deepika Smile Like That?

Rakul's blooming... Huma's looking gorgeous... Varun's setting style goals...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in her tie-and-dye kurta as she steps out to attend an event in California.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Bloom like a flower,' says Rakul Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'Swept away,' says Huma Qureshi.

We certainly are, Huma. We certainly are.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan makes quite the style statement as he explores Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy seeks blessings at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

It's pool time in Dubai for telly actor Avneet Kaur and she feels on top of the world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani is thrilled to have paraglided in Switzerland. 'I had the bird view and at one point when ur paragliding it's so peaceful u never want to land.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela's the Boss! Koi shaq?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh's motivation mantra: 'Look in the mirror... that's your competition!'