It's Raining! What To Do Bollywood Style

If you're wondering what to do at home when it's pouring outside, then worry not! Namrata Thakker has you covered.
Don't disrupt your fitness regime. Do some yoga at home and stay fit like Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Set up a play date with your kid(s) and have fun with her/him/them.
Kunal Kemmu does exactly that with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
How about going the Vaani Kapoor way and taking a nice nap?
Who wouldn't like that, right?
Diana Penty is a stickler for cleanliness and so should everyone be.
Tidy up your house and you won't feel gloomy like the weather outside.
Not in a mood to do anything strenuous?
Take a cue from Shraddha Kapoor and pick a good book to read.
When it rains, it's the perfect time to do some gardening.
Here's Kalki Koechlin spending time in her balcony with her plants.
We like how Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal enjoy their day off -- doing nothing!
Do nothing and just chill at home with your partner.
Or maybe you spend quality time with your fur buddy just like Asha Negi does.
If it's raining outside and you're at home, you better be binge watching your favourite show.
After all, that's what rainy days are for and Riddhi Dogra knows it well.
Karishma Tanna believes nothing beats wet weather like a cup of hot coffee and we totally agree!
So whip up some coffee and savour it, one sip at a time!