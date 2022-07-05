It's Raining! What To Do Bollywood Style

If you're wondering what to do at home when it's pouring outside, then worry not! Namrata Thakker has you covered.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Don't disrupt your fitness regime. Do some yoga at home and stay fit like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Set up a play date with your kid(s) and have fun with her/him/them.

Kunal Kemmu does exactly that with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

How about going the Vaani Kapoor way and taking a nice nap?

Who wouldn't like that, right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty is a stickler for cleanliness and so should everyone be.

Tidy up your house and you won't feel gloomy like the weather outside.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Not in a mood to do anything strenuous?

Take a cue from Shraddha Kapoor and pick a good book to read.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

When it rains, it's the perfect time to do some gardening.

Here's Kalki Koechlin spending time in her balcony with her plants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

We like how Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal enjoy their day off -- doing nothing!

Do nothing and just chill at home with your partner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Or maybe you spend quality time with your fur buddy just like Asha Negi does.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhi Dogra/Instagram

If it's raining outside and you're at home, you better be binge watching your favourite show.

After all, that's what rainy days are for and Riddhi Dogra knows it well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna believes nothing beats wet weather like a cup of hot coffee and we totally agree!

So whip up some coffee and savour it, one sip at a time!