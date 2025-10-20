HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Diwali Box Office: Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Diwali Box Office: Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
October 20, 2025 11:17 IST

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma.

This is the first Diwali in a long time, when none of the top superstars have a release in the theatres.

The festive day is usually dominated by the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn but this time, none of them have a film ready.

This leaves the stage wide open for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, and Harshvarshan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

While Ayushmann has had his share of multiplex hits, pre-pandemic, with Dream Girl 2 being his only post pandemic hit, Rashmika is the biggest star between the two films with her recent releases Animal, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava being huge hits.

Harshvardhan Rane got a new lease of life with Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release whereas popular Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa recently found success in Bollywood with Housefull 5.

This means it would be content, instead of star power, which will take centrestage this Diwali.

 

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

So what will be the opening look like for the two films?

Thamma would have aimed for an opening of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) on a regular Friday but the festive occasion raises that to Rs 25-30 crore (Rs 250-300 million).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has superhit music as its USP and while that would have ensured an opening day of Rs 5-7 crore (Rs 50-70 million) on a regular Friday, but Diwali season means that Rs 8-10 crore (Rs 80-100 million) are on the cards.

Let's see what the festive box office finally brings us.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
